Second-gen Range Rover Evoque to be launched in India tomorrow

Unveiled in November 2018, JaguarLand Rover (JLR) is all set to launch the new generation Evoque in India tomorrow. The model rivals against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q3 and the Volvo XC40.

In the design department, the new Range Rover Evoque borrows styling cues from its elder sibling, the Velar. Feature highlights include sleek LED headlamps, mesh grille, new bumpers, flush fitting door handles and new LED tail-lights.

Inside, the next-gen Range Rover Evoque comes equipped with two touchscreen units, the first for the infotainment system and a secondary unit for the AC controls. The circular transmission dial makes way for the conventional joystick lever. Also on offer will be cabin air-ionization, 16-way adjustable seats and a fully digital instrument console.

Powertrain options on the new Range Rover Evoque will include BS6-compliant versions of the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The former produces 247bhp and 365Nm of torque while the latter is capable of producing 178bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.