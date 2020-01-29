Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Second-gen Range Rover Evoque to be launched in India tomorrow

Second-gen Range Rover Evoque to be launched in India tomorrow

January 29, 2020, 01:36 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1966 Views
Be the first to comment
Second-gen Range Rover Evoque to be launched in India tomorrow

- New-gen Evoque features Velar inspired styling

- The model features flush fitting door handles

Unveiled in November 2018, JaguarLand Rover (JLR) is all set to launch the new generation Evoque in India tomorrow. The model rivals against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q3 and the Volvo XC40.

Land Rover New Range Rover Evoque Exterior

In the design department, the new Range Rover Evoque borrows styling cues from its elder sibling, the Velar. Feature highlights include sleek LED headlamps, mesh grille, new bumpers, flush fitting door handles and new LED tail-lights.

Inside, the next-gen Range Rover Evoque comes equipped with two touchscreen units, the first for the infotainment system and a secondary unit for the AC controls. The circular transmission dial makes way for the conventional joystick lever. Also on offer will be cabin air-ionization, 16-way adjustable seats and a fully digital instrument console.

Land Rover New Range Rover Evoque Interior

Powertrain options on the new Range Rover Evoque will include BS6-compliant versions of the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines.  The former produces 247bhp and 365Nm of torque while the latter is capable of producing 178bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

  • Land Rover
  • New Range Rover Evoque
  • Land Rover New Range Rover Evoque
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

The 2018 model year Range Rover family of cars ...

35 Likes
11437 Views

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

The RANGE ROVER EVOQUE shows that even big braw ...

845 Likes
119651 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Audi New A8 LAudi New A8 L

3rd Feb 2020

1.20Cr - ₹ 1.50Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

Feb 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in