BS6 Nissan Kicks details revealed

- To be launched with two engine options - 1.5-litre petrol and a new 1.3-litre turbo

- Will be available in seven variants

The BS6 compliant Nissan Kicks will be available in seven variants, including two automatic options. Interested customers can choose from two engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and a new 1.3-litre turbo. The bigger petrol engine with a manual transmission will be available in the XL and the XV variants. While, the 1.3-litre turbo engine with a manual transmission will be available in the XV, XV Premium and the XV Premium (O) variants. The new turbo engine can also be had with the new X-tronic CVT, which will be available in the XV and the XV Premium variants.

The 1.3-litre Turbo variant produces 154bhp and 254Nm of torque. The company claims that this engine features the Dual Variable Timing system, which reduces emissions and provide higher torque at low rpm. Moreover, it is believed that the new X-tronic CVT is 40 per cent more efficient than existing CVTs. The company further boasts that the cylinder coating technology has been borrowed from the Nissan GTR for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency.

In terms of safety the vehicle will offer up to four airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control system, hill start assist and cruise control. Additionally, the SUV will get intelligent technology in form of around view mirror, remote engine start, idle start-stop, Nissan Connect with Smart watch connectivity, automatic headlamps, front fog lamps with cornering function and rain-sensing wiper.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks has ground-clearance of 210mm and turning radius of 5.2-metres. Moreover, the company claims that the updated model features advanced I-SPVT technology to deliver a comfortable ride. As for the interior, the updated Nissan Kicks will get leather wrapped premium dual tone (brown and black) cabin with leather-wrapped soft touch dashboard. The vehicle will offer auto AC with rear AC vents, cooled glove box, unique twin parcel shelf and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks will be available in six colour options – blade silver, night shade, bronze grey, fire red, pearl white and deep blue pearl. The XV Premium (O) variant will be available in three dual colour options like bronze grey with amber orange, fire red with onyx black and pearl white with onyx black.

At the time of launch, the BS6 Nissan Kicks will be offered with standard two years/ 50,000kms warranty. The warranty can be extended up to five years at an additional cost. The company will offer free roadside assistance subscription for two years and these services can be availed in over 1500 cities.