Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the most-efficient BS6 CNG model

- Powered by a 1.0-litre BS6 engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission

- Claimed CNG ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 32.52km/kg

Maruti Suzuki has always been notorious for luring buyers with impressive fuel efficiency figures. The brand was also the first to offer factory fitted CNG unit in its product line-up. Back in February this year the company introduced S-CNG option in the popular selling BS6-compliant hatchback, the Wagon R. Interestingly, the BS6 S-CNG Wagon R has emerged as the most efficient vehicle in the country.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG is limited to the 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 58bhp at 5500rpm and 78Nm at 3500rpm. In terms of fuel efficiency, the company claims that the Wagon R CNG has ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 32.52km/kg that offers a driving range of 276kms on an 8.5kg (60-litre) tank capacity. In the petrol mode, it has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 21.79kmpl which offers a driving range of 697kms on a 32-litre tank capacity. In total, the Wagon R S-CNG offers a driving range of up to 973kms.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto with an 800cc engine takes the second position with CNG ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 31.59km/kg which offers a driving range of 269kms on an 8.5kg (60-litre) tank capacity. The petrol version has slightly better fuel efficiency figure as compared to the Wagon R, at 22.05kmpl, which offers a driving range of 772kms on a 35-litre fuel tank capacity. In total, the Alto CNG offers a driving range of 1,041kms.

The Hyundai Santro with a 1.1-litre engine claims the third position wit CNG ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 29.50km/kg which offers a driving range of 251kms on an 8.5kg (60-litre) tank capacity. In the petrol mode, it has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 20kmpl which offers a driving range of 700kms on a 35-litre tank capacity. In total, the Santro CNG offers a driving range of up to 951kms.