Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the most-efficient BS6 CNG model

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the most-efficient BS6 CNG model

May 07, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
237 Views
Write a comment
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the most-efficient BS6 CNG model

- Powered by a 1.0-litre BS6 engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission 

- Claimed CNG ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 32.52km/kg

Maruti Suzuki has always been notorious for luring buyers with impressive fuel efficiency figures. The brand was also the first to offer factory fitted CNG unit in its product line-up. Back in February this year the company introduced S-CNG option in the popular selling BS6-compliant hatchback, the Wagon R. Interestingly, the BS6 S-CNG Wagon R has emerged as the most efficient vehicle in the country. 

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG is limited to the 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 58bhp at 5500rpm and 78Nm at 3500rpm. In terms of fuel efficiency, the company claims that the Wagon R CNG has ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 32.52km/kg that offers a driving range of 276kms on an 8.5kg (60-litre) tank capacity. In the petrol mode, it has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 21.79kmpl which offers a driving range of 697kms on a 32-litre tank capacity. In total, the Wagon R S-CNG offers a driving range of up to 973kms. 

The Maruti Suzuki Alto with an 800cc engine takes the second position with CNG ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 31.59km/kg which offers a driving range of 269kms on an 8.5kg (60-litre) tank capacity. The petrol version has slightly better fuel efficiency figure as compared to the Wagon R, at 22.05kmpl, which offers a driving range of 772kms on a 35-litre fuel tank capacity. In total, the Alto CNG offers a driving range of 1,041kms. 

The Hyundai Santro with a 1.1-litre engine claims the third position wit CNG ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 29.50km/kg which offers a driving range of 251kms on an 8.5kg (60-litre) tank capacity. In the petrol mode, it has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 20kmpl which offers a driving range of 700kms on a 35-litre tank capacity. In total, the Santro CNG offers a driving range of up to 951kms.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.26 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 4.9 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.26 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.2 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.96 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.02 Lakh onwards

  • Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Other Brands

Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.7 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 5.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 7.34 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki AltoMaruti Suzuki Alto

₹ 3 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.71 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 8.32 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 4.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 4.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 9.85 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki EecoMaruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 3.81 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio XMaruti Suzuki Celerio X

₹ 4.95 Lakh

All Maruti Suzuki Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

504 Likes
73911 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

243 Likes
197173 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW 8 SeriesBMW 8 Series

8th May 2020

1.05Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in