Skoda releases first official images of Enyaq electric vehicle

-First Skoda model to be based on the MEB platform

-Will be offered in three battery size and five power variants

Skoda has released the first official image of its Enyaq electric SUV ahead of its launch in the first half of 2021. The Enyaq is based parent company Volkswagen’s MEB platform and will be offered with three different sizes of batteries and across five power variants.

The Enyaq will be built at Skoda’s main plant in Mlada Boleslav alongside the Superb iV, Octavia RS iV and the Citigo iV and will be the first Skoda in a long time to be RWD but will also be offered with an AWD setup. Our spy photographers have spotted semi-camouflaged versions of the car testing near the Skoda factory and you can read about that here.

When launched it will be offered in the iV50 (55kWh and 340km range) iV60 (62 kWh and 390km range) and iV80 (82kWh and 500km range). Also, the iV80 will be the base for the two all-wheel-drive versions (achieved via a second motor on the front axle)- the 80 and the vRS. The high-performance vRS will have a 0-100kmph time of 6.2 seconds, a top speed of 180kmph and a range of 460km. All versions of the Enyaq will support DC fast charging in addition to the regular wall box charger as well as charging through a regular European spec 230-volt household socket.

Interiors of the Enyaq have not been revealed but Skoda has confirmed that the highlight will be a 13-inch touchscreen display and a massive 585-litre boot. It measures in at 4.64-meters with a wheelbase of 2.76 meters putting it on par with VW’s ID.4 crossover.

When launched, the Enyaq will be a rival for the likes of EV models from Volkswagen, Seat, Ford, Toyota, Kia and Hyundai.