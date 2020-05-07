2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift spotted at dealer yard

- Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift base variant spotted

- The model is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki launched the 2020 Dzire facelift in March, with prices starting at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model has now been spotted at a dealer yard for the first time.

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered in seven variants, details of which can be viewed here. As seen in the images, the model is the LXi variant, which misses out on some features such as the wheel covers for the steel wheels and fog lamps. A few other design highlights of the model include the new grille, chrome surrounds for the fog lamp cluster and a chrome strip on the bootlid.

Powering the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre DualJet VVT petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual unit as standard while an AMT unit is available in the top two variants. The 2020 Dzire facelift rivals the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

Image Source