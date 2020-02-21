BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel spied testing in India

While Maruti Suzuki has officially discontinued the 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre diesel engines in India, a test mule of the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel was spotted recently. Maruti Suzuki seems to have taken a U-turn on its diesel engine strategy, as reports suggest that the company will, in fact, re-introduce diesel versions of some of its cars in India later this year or early next year.

The said test mule of the Ertiga Tour M is reportedly running on a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre E15A diesel engine. In the BS4-guise, this motor makes 94bhp and 225Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

With competitors clear about their BS6 diesel strategy, it has compelled Maruti Suzuki to re-consider its decision of exiting the diesel business. That said, Maruti Suzuki is unlikely to introduce a diesel motor on smaller cars like the Swift, Baleno and the Dzire. However, the 1.5-litre diesel motor could make its way into cars like the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and the Ciaz.

