Next Skoda Octavia RS might also get a 197bhp diesel engine

February 21, 2020, 03:18 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Next Skoda Octavia RS might also get a 197bhp diesel engine

- Will be a 2.0-litre TDI mated to a seven-speed DCT

- Could debut at the Geneva stage before going on sale later this year

Skoda is working on the new-gen Octavia RS which is expected to break cover at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show. However, ahead of that, a spec sheet for the new Octavia’s engine line-up has surfaced online and it hints at a diesel-powered RS variant as well.

Skoda New Octavia Exterior

The engine in question is the 2.0-litre TDI which will be introduced in the RS-badged vehicle for the first time. It will pump out 197bhp and will be mated to a seven-speed DSG. It will join the usual petrol-powered 2.0-litre TSI engine which currently puts out 245bhp and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Skoda New Octavia Exterior

There’s no four-wheel drive combo for the RS, but the standard Octavia will be introduced with a 4x4 layout mated to a 197bhp 2.0-litre TSI with a seven-speed automatic. Other AWD versions include a 187bhp and 150bhp 2.0-litre TSI trims. Apart from these, Octavia’s power line-up will also see an introduction of a 108bhp 1.0-litre TSI mated to a six-speed manual and a mild-hybrid variant of the same engine with a seven-speed DSG. Along with it, there’ll be a 200bhp 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid as well. In terms of CNG option, Skoda will introduce a 128bhp 1.5-litre TSI paired to a seven-speed DSG.

Skoda New Octavia Exterior

Few of these powertrains might also be offered in India when the new-gen Octavia arrives at our shore. It will be part of the German carmaker’s India 2.0 strategy and is expected to be launched in India by 2021.

Skoda Octavia Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.86 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.68 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 21.66 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 21.84 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.82 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 20.23 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 21.99 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.16 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.45 Lakhs onwards

