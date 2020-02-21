Next Skoda Octavia RS might also get a 197bhp diesel engine

- Will be a 2.0-litre TDI mated to a seven-speed DCT

- Could debut at the Geneva stage before going on sale later this year

Skoda is working on the new-gen Octavia RS which is expected to break cover at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show. However, ahead of that, a spec sheet for the new Octavia’s engine line-up has surfaced online and it hints at a diesel-powered RS variant as well.

The engine in question is the 2.0-litre TDI which will be introduced in the RS-badged vehicle for the first time. It will pump out 197bhp and will be mated to a seven-speed DSG. It will join the usual petrol-powered 2.0-litre TSI engine which currently puts out 245bhp and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

There’s no four-wheel drive combo for the RS, but the standard Octavia will be introduced with a 4x4 layout mated to a 197bhp 2.0-litre TSI with a seven-speed automatic. Other AWD versions include a 187bhp and 150bhp 2.0-litre TSI trims. Apart from these, Octavia’s power line-up will also see an introduction of a 108bhp 1.0-litre TSI mated to a six-speed manual and a mild-hybrid variant of the same engine with a seven-speed DSG. Along with it, there’ll be a 200bhp 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid as well. In terms of CNG option, Skoda will introduce a 128bhp 1.5-litre TSI paired to a seven-speed DSG.

Few of these powertrains might also be offered in India when the new-gen Octavia arrives at our shore. It will be part of the German carmaker’s India 2.0 strategy and is expected to be launched in India by 2021.

