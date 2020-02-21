Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Octavia crosses seventh millionth production milestone

Skoda Octavia crosses seventh millionth production milestone

February 21, 2020, 09:34 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
17696 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Octavia crosses seventh millionth production milestone

- Seven millionth Octavia rolled out from main plant in Czech Republic

- Skoda premiered fourth generation model in Prague in November last year 

Skoda has rolled off the seven millionth Octavia from the company’s main production plant in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic. The model’s history dates back to 1959 and in the mid-90s the first generation of the modern day Octavia was the first Skoda to be developed under the Volkswagen Group. Skoda reportedly delivered 3,63,700 units of the Octavia to customers in 2019 and also globally premiered the fourth generation model in Prague in November last year. 

The fourth generation model is believed to be more spacious, offers better safety and connectivity features over its predecessor. The vehicle also offers more boot space and overall design is based on the new Skoda Design language. As for the interior, the new Octavia features high-quality materials and cleaver detailing. 

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics, stated, “The Octavia is the heart of our brand. Having enjoyed success since the mid-90s, it has contributed significantly to transforming ŠKODA from a regional market leader into an internationally thriving carmaker that has now firmly established itself as a high-volume manufacturer. This milestone is therefore a very special event for us and is a great testament to the fantastic work of our colleagues in the Production and Logistics department.”

  • Skoda
  • Octavia
  • Skoda Octavia
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Skoda Octavia Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.86 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.68 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 21.66 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 21.84 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.82 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 20.23 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 21.99 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.16 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.45 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1034 Likes
155470 Views

Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020

There's a new mid-size SUV from Skoda that's garne ...

34 Likes
9553 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in