Skoda Octavia crosses seventh millionth production milestone

- Seven millionth Octavia rolled out from main plant in Czech Republic

- Skoda premiered fourth generation model in Prague in November last year

Skoda has rolled off the seven millionth Octavia from the company’s main production plant in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic. The model’s history dates back to 1959 and in the mid-90s the first generation of the modern day Octavia was the first Skoda to be developed under the Volkswagen Group. Skoda reportedly delivered 3,63,700 units of the Octavia to customers in 2019 and also globally premiered the fourth generation model in Prague in November last year.

The fourth generation model is believed to be more spacious, offers better safety and connectivity features over its predecessor. The vehicle also offers more boot space and overall design is based on the new Skoda Design language. As for the interior, the new Octavia features high-quality materials and cleaver detailing.

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics, stated, “The Octavia is the heart of our brand. Having enjoyed success since the mid-90s, it has contributed significantly to transforming ŠKODA from a regional market leader into an internationally thriving carmaker that has now firmly established itself as a high-volume manufacturer. This milestone is therefore a very special event for us and is a great testament to the fantastic work of our colleagues in the Production and Logistics department.”