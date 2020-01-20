Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched in India, prices start at Rs 4.41 lakhs

January 20, 2020, 07:01 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
226 Views
Be the first to comment
- BS6 Maruti Celerio engine specifications remain unchanged

- Transmission options on the model include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit

Maruti Suzuki has discreetly launched the BS6 compliant version of the Celerio, with prices starting at Rs 4.41 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The model is priced between Rs 4.41 lakhs and Rs 5.67 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) and between Rs 4.46 lakhs to Rs 5.72 lakhs (all India, excluding Delhi).

Powering the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that continues to produce a power output of 68bhp and 90Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki has updated a majority of its range of vehicles to comply with the BS6 emission norms, excluding a few models such as the Celerio X, Alto K10 and the Ignis. The Vitara Brezza too, will get a BS6 compliant motor in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The last model to be updated to BS6 compliance was the Eeco, details of which are available here.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Celerio
  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.09 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.34 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.69 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.09 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.1 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.92 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.03 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.81 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.87 Lakhs onwards

