  • Maruti Suzuki Eeco is now BS6 compliant

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is now BS6 compliant

January 18, 2020, 10:53 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is now BS6 compliant

- Over 6.5 lakh Eecos have been sold since its launch in January 2010

- Eeco is the ninth BS6 offering from Maruti’s stable ahead of the deadline

- BS6 complaint Eeco's prices start at Rs 3,80,800 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of the BS6 variant of its multi-purpose van, the Eeco. 

In 2019, the Eeco's sales crossed 1 lakh units for the first time, reflecting a growth of 36% over the corresponding year's sales. The company added that the Eeco enjoys an undisputed leadership with 87% market share in the van segment. As a matter of fact, the Maruti Eeco has established itself in the taxi fleet, and is available in a wide range of variants that include five and seven-seaters, cargo and ambulance options.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to provide reliable mobility solutions to our customers. Introduction of the BS6 in the Eeco will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment. A decade since its launch, Eeco continues to attract 84% pre-determined buyers, and we would like to thank our customers for their constant support.”

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.46 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.87 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.01 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 4.49 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.58 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.21 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 4.64 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.37 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.15 Lakhs onwards

