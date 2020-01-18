Please Tell Us Your City

  Tata Nexon facelift with sunroof spotted during TVC shoot; launch likely soon

Tata Nexon facelift with sunroof spotted during TVC shoot; launch likely soon

January 18, 2020, 09:50 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
79 Views
Tata Nexon facelift with sunroof spotted during TVC shoot; launch likely soon

- Tata Nexon facelift with sunroof could be a dealer level accessory

- The model could be launched in the coming weeks

Tata Motors recently began accepting bookings for the facelifted Nexon ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks. Now, spy images shared on the web reveal the Nexon facelift that was spotted during what seems to be a TVC shoot.

Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior

As seen in the spy images, the Tata Nexon facelift, finished in a dual-tone paintjob of red and white, features a sunroof. Previously leaked information revealed the variant wise features of the facelifted version of Tata’s compact SUV, details of which are available here. The brochure did not have the sunroof listed as a feature, hinting that it could be a dealer level modification seen in the images here.

Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior

The Tata Nexon facelift is expected to be powered by the BS6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is claimed to produce 108bhp and 170Nm of torque while the latter could produce 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Transmission options may include a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The complete specifications and details of the facelifted Nexon were leaked, details of which can be read here.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Nexon Facelift
  • Tata Nexon Facelift
