Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Dakar 2020: Carlos Sainz leads but Peterhansel and Attiyah closes the gap with 1-2 finish

Dakar 2020: Carlos Sainz leads but Peterhansel and Attiyah closes the gap with 1-2 finish

January 17, 2020, 05:49 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
203 Views
Be the first to comment
Dakar 2020: Carlos Sainz leads but Peterhansel and Attiyah closes the gap with 1-2 finish

In the penultimate Stage of Dakar 2020, Carlos Sainz is looking comfortable having finished third. The Dakar legend still has a lead of 10 minutes over defending champion Al-Attiyah. The Qatari has failed to bag a single Stage win this year, which is a first in his 12 consecutive Dakar races. Meanwhile, Stephane Peterhansel, who has the most Dakar wins compared to any other driver, was flawless on the dune infested Stage 11.

Exterior

This is Peterhansel’s 80th Stage win of his career. Having lead the championship since Stage 3, Carlos Sainz will bag his third Dakar title if he manages to keep Attiyah off by 10 minutes on Stage 12. Meanwhile, Al-Attiyah is bearing the flag for Toyota Gazoo and might have to settle for second this year if not overtaken by Peterhansel on the last day.

Exterior

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso also managed to gain positions in the overall standing after finishing at P8. He is now 13th overall. With his consistent performance, Yazeed Al-Rajhi is fourth overall but there’s a considerable gap of more than 47minutes between him and Sainz. On the other hand, Attiyah’s teammate, Giniel de Villiers is more than an hour in trailing followed closely by X-Raid’s Orlando Terranova. Rounding off the top 10 are Bernhard Ten Brinke, privateer Mathieu Serradori who also has a stage win this year, Yasir Seaidan who lost places after getting his Mini stuck the previous day and China’s Wei Han.

Exterior

After finishing Stage 10 in fourth place and moving into the top 10 overall, Pierre Lachaume ended up doing several barrel rolls yesterday just 236 kilometres into the specials. He totalled his Peugeot 2008 DKR while descending a massive dune and ended his Dakar campaign with just one day to go.

  • Dakar Rally
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Dakar
  • Toyota Gazoo Racing
  • Dakar 2020
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

451 Likes
334463 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

28th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Launching in

  • 00DAYS
  • 00HRS
  • 00MINS
  • 00SEC
Know More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in