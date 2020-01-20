Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Aura: What to Expect?

Hyundai Aura: What to Expect?

January 20, 2020, 08:06 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
2294 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Aura: What to Expect?

- Will be available in 12 variants and 6 colour options

- First sedan to get BS6 compliant 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol and a 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine

Ahead of Hyundai Aura’s official launch in India tomorrow, we have learnt that it will be introduced in eight variants and two engine options. The S Manual, S AMT, S CNG, E Manual, SX Manual, SX(O) Manual and SX+ AMT are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the SX+ Manual gets a 1.0-litre turbo engine. The diesel version is available in four variants - S Manual, S AMT, SX(O) and SX+. The diesel version is powered by a 1.2-litre CRDi engine.

Interestingly, the Hyundai Aura will be the first sedan to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol and a 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine. In terms of dimensions, the Aura has a front head-room, leg-room and shoulder-room of 1010mm, 1050mm and 1326mm respectively. At the rear, the model has a head-room of 960mm, leg-room of 885mm and shoulder room of 1,325mm. At the time of launch, the sedan will be available in six colour options - fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, alpha blue and vintage brown. Hyundai claims that the Aura will be offered with a ‘Wonder Warranty’ which provides an option of 3 years/ 100,000kms or 4 years /50,000kms or 5 years /40,000kms along with road-side assistance.

Last week we revealed the interior details for the Aura. This Hyundai car will get a fully digital instrument cluster with controls on the steering wheel. The large touchscreen infotainment system will be encased in a plastic cowl that connects to the instrument cluster. The infotainment system will get one-touch buttons on either sides along with rotary control knobs. The dashboard gets a honeycomb mesh design element along with a large rectangular air vent positioned on the middle of the dashboard, while the circular air-vents feature on both sides. The dual-tone brown and beige upholstery will render it a premium feel. The AC control with rotary knobs and a rectangular display sits below the large vents. The Aura is expected to get a similar gear knob as seen in the Grand i10 Nios.

  • Hyundai
  • Aura
  • Hyundai Aura
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Venue Exploring Jaisalmer Great India Drive

Hyundai Venue Exploring Jaisalmer Great India Drive

Part 2: We drove to some of Jaisalmer's most popul ...

40 Likes
59858 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1809 Likes
349645 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Tata Nexon FaceliftTata Nexon Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

7L - ₹ 11L
Tata Tigor FaceliftTata Tigor Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 7L
Tata Tiago FaceliftTata Tiago Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

4L - ₹ 7L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Launching in...

  • 00DAYS
  • 00HRS
  • 00MINS
  • 00SEC
Know More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in