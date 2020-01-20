Hyundai Aura: What to Expect?

- Will be available in 12 variants and 6 colour options

- First sedan to get BS6 compliant 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol and a 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine

Ahead of Hyundai Aura’s official launch in India tomorrow, we have learnt that it will be introduced in eight variants and two engine options. The S Manual, S AMT, S CNG, E Manual, SX Manual, SX(O) Manual and SX+ AMT are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the SX+ Manual gets a 1.0-litre turbo engine. The diesel version is available in four variants - S Manual, S AMT, SX(O) and SX+. The diesel version is powered by a 1.2-litre CRDi engine.

Interestingly, the Hyundai Aura will be the first sedan to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol and a 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine. In terms of dimensions, the Aura has a front head-room, leg-room and shoulder-room of 1010mm, 1050mm and 1326mm respectively. At the rear, the model has a head-room of 960mm, leg-room of 885mm and shoulder room of 1,325mm. At the time of launch, the sedan will be available in six colour options - fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, alpha blue and vintage brown. Hyundai claims that the Aura will be offered with a ‘Wonder Warranty’ which provides an option of 3 years/ 100,000kms or 4 years /50,000kms or 5 years /40,000kms along with road-side assistance.

Last week we revealed the interior details for the Aura. This Hyundai car will get a fully digital instrument cluster with controls on the steering wheel. The large touchscreen infotainment system will be encased in a plastic cowl that connects to the instrument cluster. The infotainment system will get one-touch buttons on either sides along with rotary control knobs. The dashboard gets a honeycomb mesh design element along with a large rectangular air vent positioned on the middle of the dashboard, while the circular air-vents feature on both sides. The dual-tone brown and beige upholstery will render it a premium feel. The AC control with rotary knobs and a rectangular display sits below the large vents. The Aura is expected to get a similar gear knob as seen in the Grand i10 Nios.