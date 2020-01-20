Please Tell Us Your City

  BS6 compliant Ford EcoSport launched in India, price starts at Rs 8.04 lakhs

BS6 compliant Ford EcoSport launched in India, price starts at Rs 8.04 lakhs

January 20, 2020, 04:54 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
23734 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 compliant Ford EcoSport launched in India, price starts at Rs 8.04 lakhs

- BS6 compliant petrol and diesel EcoSport launched

- Price hiked by Rs 13,000 across all variants 

Ford India has launched the BS6 compliant EcoSport in India. Prices for the BS6 compliant petrol and diesel variants start at Rs 8.04 lakhs and Rs 8.54 lakhs, respectively. Selective variants of the BS6 compliant Ford EcoSport offer up to six airbags, nine-inch SYNC 3 infotainment system, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, embedded navigation and more. Additionally, the vehicle also gets features like automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, rain sensing wipers and push-button start. 

Under the hood, the 1.5-liter Ti-VCT, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 121bhp of power and 149Nm of torque. The petrol engine will come mated to a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. The diesel version will get a BS6 complaint 1.5l TDCi engine that produces 99bhp of power and 215Nm of torque. The diesel engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, executive director marketing, sales and service at Ford India said, “Ford is committed to offer products & technologies our customers want & value -- including our best-in-class diesel engines - at almost the same price. With continuation of its entire range, Ford EcoSport will be the vehicle of choice for all compact SUV customers and meet their diverse needs.” The vehicle is available with a standard three-year or 1,00,000kms warranty.

The revised ex-showroom, Delhi prices for the BS6 compliant Ford EcoSport is as follows –

1.5-litre Petrol

Ambiente MT – Rs 8.04 lakhs 

Trend MT – Rs 8.84 lakhs 

Titanium MT – Rs 9.63 lakhs 

Titanium MT Thunder – Rs 10.53 lakhs 

Titanium+ MT – Rs 10.53 lakhs 

Titanium+ MT Sports – Rs 11.08 lakhs 

Titanium+ Automatic – Rs 11.43 lakhs 

1.5-litre Diesel

Ambiente MT – Rs 8.54 lakhs 

Trend MT – Rs 9.34 lakhs 

Titanium MT – Rs 9.99 lakhs 

Titanium MT Thunder – Rs 11.03 lakhs 

Titanium+ MT – Rs 11.03 lakhs 

Titanium+ MT Sports – Rs 11.58 lakhs

  • Ford
  • Ford EcoSport
  • EcoSport
Show CommentsHide Comments
