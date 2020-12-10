CarWale
    BS6 Mahindra TUV300 facelift spied on test

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    509 Views
    -Likely to be launched in 2021

    -New face

    A BS6 compliant and updated version of the Mahindra TUV300 sub-four metre SUV has been spotted doing the rounds ahead of a possible launch in 2021. The camouflaged test mule retains the same silhouette as before but with a revised face in a bid to inject some new life into the vehicle. 

    The other major update for the SUV will, of course, be a BS6 compliant powertrain set. The mainstay will be Mahindra’s 1.5-litre diesel which can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT. It is also possible that Mahindra could offer the TUV300 with a petrol engine which would be a 1.2-litre unit with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT. 

    What’s more, the design for this updated TUV300 also indicates the direction Mahindra will take with the TUV300 Plus if it re-launches the car. The TUV300 Plus, as most of you know, is a four-metre plus version of the TUV300 and in the BS4 era it was offered with a 2.2-litre diesel and a six-speed manual. 

    The B-segment sub-four-metre SUV segment is currently the hottest segment in the Indian car market with significant growth potential over the course of the next few years. Running multiple offerings in the segment catering to different buyers is a time and tested strategy for Mahindra and having the TUV300 alongside the more urban XUV300 looks to be a continuation of that. 

    The TUV300 will compete against the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Brezza, and of course the Mahindra XUV300.  

