    Tata HBX shows production-ready alloy wheels ahead of launch

    Tata HBX shows production-ready alloy wheels ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata HBX shows production-ready alloy wheels ahead of launch

    - Tata HBX will be launched in FY2021

    - The model is expected to be offered only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine

    Tata Motors continues testing the HBX micro-SUV ahead of its launch that will take place in FY2021. New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule with production-ready bits such as the alloy wheels.

    As seen in the spy image, the upcoming Tata HBX will get dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, roof rails, conventional antenna, body cladding on the wheel arches, blacked-out B-pillar, rear washer and wiper, rear bumper-mounted number plate holder, high-mounted stop lamp, and a reflector positioned in the middle of the rear bumper.

    Tata HBX Right Rear Three Quarter

    Previous reports have suggested that the new Tata HBX could be christened as the Timero. A few other feature highlights of the model are expected to arrive in the form of split headlamp design, LED DRLs, front-bumper mounted head lights, tri-arrow grille, ORVM with integrated turn indicators, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, digital-analogue instrument cluster from the Altroz, steering mounted controls, and squared AC vents.

    Under the hood, the 2021 Tata HBX is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol unit that could arrive with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The model, which is based on the Alfa architecture, will rival the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

