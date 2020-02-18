BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 prices start at Rs 6.03 lakhs

- BS6 Grand i10 is available in three trims

- Powering the model is a 1.2-litre petrol engine

- It is also available as a CNG variant

Hyundai India has discreetly launched the BS6-compliant variants of the grand i10, with prices starting at Rs 6.03 lakhs (ex-showroom). Bookings for the BS6 versions of the Hyundai Grand i10, Venue and Elite i20 began earlier this month, details of which are available here.

The BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 continues to be offered in two variants. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa VTVT petrol engine that produces 81bhp and 114Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a CNG variant.

The BS6-compliant Hyundai Grand i10 is available in three trims including Magna, Sportz and Magna CNG. All the trims are available in solid and metallic paintjobs. We expect the BS6 prices of the Venue and Elite i20 to be revealed soon.

Following are the trim-wise prices for the BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 (all prices, ex-showroom):

Grand i10 Magna (Solid): Rs 6.03 lakhs

Grand i10 Magna (Metallic): Rs 6.07 lakhs

Grand i10 Sportz(Solid): Rs 6.55 lakhs

Grand i10 Sportz (Metallic): Rs 6.59 lakhs

Grand i10 Magna CNG (Solid): Rs 6.35 lakhs

Grand i10 Magna CNG (Metallic): Rs 6.39 lakhs