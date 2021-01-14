CarWale
    • Hyundai Grand i10 discontinued and removed from official website

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Hyundai Grand i10 was available in three trims

    - The model was powered by an 84bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine

    Hyundai India has discreetly removed the Grand i10 from the brand’s official website, revealing that the model has been discontinued in the Indian market. The discontinuation of the model can be attributed to the success of the Grand i10 Nios. The Grand i10 received an update last year in the form of a BS6-compliant engine. 

    The Hyundai Grand i10 was offered in three trims including Magna, Sportz, and Magna CNG. The sole engine option was a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that produced 81bhp and 114Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox was the only transmission option for the model.

    The Hyundai Grand i10 was positioned above the Santro and below the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. Last month, the model was being offered with significant discounts, details of which are available here.

