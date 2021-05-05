CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki dominates the top-ten list of cars sold in India in April 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Seven of the top-10 cars sold in India in April 2021 were from Maruti Suzuki 

    - Hyundai makes it to the top-10 list with three cars 

    Maruti Suzuki has been holding the coveted title of being India’s largest car manufacturer for a while now. Substantiating claims, seven out of the 10 highest-selling cars in India in April are from Maruti Suzuki. Hyundai, a strong competitor to Maruti Suzuki, has made it to the top-10 list with three car models. Read below to learn more. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R outsells Swift to lead the list with 18,656-unit sales in April 2021. The Swift has just marginally missed the top spot with 18,316-unit sales in the country last month. Interestingly, the Wagon R is also the highest-selling CNG model for the company. The Alto takes third place with 17,303-unit sales last month. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno takes fourth place with 16, 384-unit sales in the country last month, followed by the Dzire compact sedan with 14,073-unit sales in April 2021. The highest-selling SUV in India, the Hyundai Creta takes sixth place with 12,463-unit sales. Hyundai had discontinued the production of the Grand i10 late last year, however, the company has been clearing off the existing stocks. The Hyundai Grand i10 takes seventh place with 11,540-unit sales in April 2021. 

    Maruti Suzuki’s popular people’s carrier, the Eeco takes eighth place with 11,469-unit sales. The ninth rank is held by the Hyundai Venue with 11,245-unit sales, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with 11,220-unit sales. Interestingly, the Hyundai Venue has managed to outsell the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by a small margin.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
