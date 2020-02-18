Please Tell Us Your City

  • Hyundai Verna facelift begins testing in India

Hyundai Verna facelift begins testing in India

February 18, 2020, 01:43 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1985 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Verna facelift begins testing in India

- India-spec Hyundai Verna facelift to be based on Russia-spec model 

- The test-mule features a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Hyundai has begun testing the facelifted Verna in India ahead of its launch that is likely to take place later this year. The test-mule seen in the images here is the Russia-spec facelift and not the China-spec model that was expected to make its way to Indian shores.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior

The spy images of the Hyundai Verna facelift reveals that the model will feature a new fascia including the signature cascading grille design, sweptback projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, circular fog lights and a new air dam. A few other updates to the model would include new alloy wheels, ORVM mounted turn indicators, shark fin antenna, reworked rear bumper with a faux diffuser and revised LED tail lights.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior

Inside, the facelifted Hyundai Verna could get feature updates in the form of BlueLink connectivity and a fully digital instrument console. The current-gen model is already equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats and wireless charging.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior

As the spy image above suggests, the Hyundai Verna facelift will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The model could also get a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with both the aforementioned BS6 motors borrowed from the Kia Seltos, albeit in the de-tuned format. A six-speed manual transmission may be offered as standard while a CVT unit and a torque converter automatic transmission could be available as an option on the petrol and diesel mill respectively.

Image Source

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Verna facelift
  • Verna facelift
