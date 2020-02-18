Hyundai Verna facelift begins testing in India

- India-spec Hyundai Verna facelift to be based on Russia-spec model

- The test-mule features a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Hyundai has begun testing the facelifted Verna in India ahead of its launch that is likely to take place later this year. The test-mule seen in the images here is the Russia-spec facelift and not the China-spec model that was expected to make its way to Indian shores.

The spy images of the Hyundai Verna facelift reveals that the model will feature a new fascia including the signature cascading grille design, sweptback projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, circular fog lights and a new air dam. A few other updates to the model would include new alloy wheels, ORVM mounted turn indicators, shark fin antenna, reworked rear bumper with a faux diffuser and revised LED tail lights.

Inside, the facelifted Hyundai Verna could get feature updates in the form of BlueLink connectivity and a fully digital instrument console. The current-gen model is already equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats and wireless charging.

As the spy image above suggests, the Hyundai Verna facelift will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The model could also get a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with both the aforementioned BS6 motors borrowed from the Kia Seltos, albeit in the de-tuned format. A six-speed manual transmission may be offered as standard while a CVT unit and a torque converter automatic transmission could be available as an option on the petrol and diesel mill respectively.

