Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.89 lakhs

February 18, 2020, 11:54 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.89 lakhs

- Gets BS6 compliant petrol engine

- Updated styling and interior comes with two new paint options

After showcasing it at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated Ignis in India. Priced at Rs 4.89 lakhs, the new Ignis gets cosmetic changes along with added equipment and new paint scheme. The hatchback is available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha with a choice of just one petrol motor mated to either a manual or AMT automatic.

Appearance-wise, the refreshed Ignis gets a revised fascia with reworked grille and bumpers. The contrasting silver-finished skid plates both fore and aft are now more imposing than before. Also part of the update is a rear roof-mounted spoiler. The Ignis gets two new colour options - Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue, and three dual-colour options as well. The latter comes at an additional cost of Rs 13,000 over the standard trim. Apart from that, customers also get a scope of customization with two themes – Acropolis and Scorcher. On the inside, things remain more or less unchanged except the new infotainment screen and upholstery.

In terms of powertrain, the Ignis gets a BS6 compliant version of the 1.2-litre four-cylinder VVT petrol engine. It generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The five-speed manual transmission is offered as standard but except for the base Sigma variant, all the other variants get an AMT option. As for safety, the updated model features dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts, and ABS with EBD.

Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis (ex-showroom Delhi):

Sigma – Rs 4.89 lakhs

Delta – Rs 5.66 lakhs      

Delta AMT – Rs 6.13 lakhs

Zeta – Rs 5.89 lakhs

Zeta AMT – Rs 6.36 lakhs

Alpha – Rs 6.72 lakhs

Alpha AMT – Rs 7.19 lakhs

