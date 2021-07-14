Audi e-tron warranty and service plans revealed ahead of 22 July launch

- Range of service plans available for two to five years

- Gets complementary five-year roadside assistance

Audi India will soon mark its entry in the luxury EV segment with the e-tron SUV. Slated to be launched in the country on 22 July and offered across three variants, Audi has now revealed the service and warranty plans that can be availed while purchasing the electric SUV. The bookings for the e-tron have already commenced for Rs5 lakh and you can know more about it here.

Aiming to make the ownership experience of the e-tron SUV hassle-free, the German carmaker will be offering an array of service plans ranging from two to five years. Along with the two-year standard warranty and an eight year/1,60,000km high voltage battery warranty, customers will have an option to extend the warranty further for a period of two or three years.

Additionally, depending upon the service program selected by the EV owners, the comprehensive service plans are available for either four or five years. These plans will ease the maintenance of the e-tron as it covers several costs of service and periodic maintenance of brakes and suspension. A complementary five-year roadside assistance ensures mechanical backing whilst on the road.

If at all one plans to upgrade the e-tron within three years from the date of their purchase, Audi India offers a buyback option too. The e-tron will be available in three trims at launch – e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and e-tron Sportback 55. The 50 and 55 variants get two different battery packs – 71kW and 95kW with an output of 308bhp/540Nm torque and 402bhp/664Nm torque. To know our driving impressions of the Audi e-tron 55, click here.

Commenting on this announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, 'We are fully geared to launch the Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in India and want to ensure that our customers have the best ownership experience. A very important aspect of this will be after-sales service and we are excited to announce these bespoke plans that will go a long way in enriching the EV experience for our customers. Transitioning to electric mobility will be a journey and we want to make this stress-free at every step of the way.”