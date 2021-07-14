CarWale
    2021 Land Rover Discovery launched in India at Rs 88.06 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,344 Views
    2021 Land Rover Discovery launched in India at Rs 88.06 lakh

    - Available with both petrol and diesel engines

    - Gets revised exterior styling and feature additions on the inside

    Right Front Three Quarter

    JaguarLand Rover India is on a launch spree lately. Starting with the Range Rover Velar and the Sport SVR last month and the recently launched Evoque and the Defender 90, the carmaker has now introduced the updated Discovery for 2021 with a starting price of Rs 88.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The changes on the refreshed SUV are subtle and limited to exterior styling tweaks, an updated infotainment system, and the latest powertrain. 

    Rear View

    The previous generation Land Rover Discovery was launched in the country back in 2017. Since then, this is the first mid-life update the SUV has received. The changes are mainly restricted to the front and rear profile that include new LED headlamps with the new design for integrated daytime running lights along with revised front and rear bumpers that get gloss black inserts for the R-Dynamic trim for the new side vents. Lastly, the slightly redesigned LED tail lamps are now united by a thick gloss black stripe. 

    Infotainment System

    The cabin of the Discovery remains largely unchanged and still offers a seating layout to accommodate seven passengers. The 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the revised centre console is now powered by the latest Pivi Pro interface along with Land Rover’s Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates and cabin air ionisation with a PM2.5 air filter. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster can now be configured to show three different displays – full-screen navigation, conventional dials, or a combination of the two. 

    Head-Up Display (HUD)

    Other notable highlights of the new Discovery include Click and Go tablet holders in the front seatbacks, a hands-free tailgate with gesture control, longer and thicker cushions for the second-row seats, and a digital key. 

    The powertrain options too have been updated and there are now three engines to choose from. While the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol puts out 296bhp and 400Nm torque, the potent 3.0-litre, six-cylinder is good for 355bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine generates 296bhp and torque of 650Nm. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the trims. The primary rivals for the Discovery are the Volvo XC90, BMW X7, and the Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Land Rover Discovery Left Side View
    Land Rover Discovery Image
    Land Rover Discovery
    ₹ 75.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Land Rover Discovery Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 89.66 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 96.11 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 89.91 Lakh
    Pune₹ 89.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 90.41 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 83.79 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 91.17 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 83.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 85.12 Lakh

