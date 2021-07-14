Skoda Kushaq deliveries begin

- The Skoda Kushaq was launched in India on 28 July at Rs 10.50 lakh

- The model is available across three variants, five colours, and two engine options

Skoda India has commenced deliveries of the Kushaq across the country, a fortnight after the company launched the model, with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). While deliveries of the 1.0-litre variant have begun, the 1.5-litre variants will be delivered from August 2021, details of which are available here.

The new Skoda Kushaq is available in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style, across five colours such as Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange. To read more about the variant-wise features of the model, click here.

On the outside, the 2021 Skoda Kushaq features the signature butterfly grille with a chrome surround, LED headlamps, contrast coloured faux skid plates, fog lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, Skoda lettering on the tail-gate, and an integrated spoiler.

Inside, the Skoda Kushaq comes equipped with a sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink, a two-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and wireless charging. The model receives safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill-hold control, rear-view camera, and multi-collision brake assist.

The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two engine options including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants are also available with a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit, respectively. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our review here.