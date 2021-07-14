CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Kushaq deliveries begin

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    967 Views
    Skoda Kushaq deliveries begin

    - The Skoda Kushaq was launched in India on 28 July at Rs 10.50 lakh

    - The model is available across three variants, five colours, and two engine options

    Skoda India has commenced deliveries of the Kushaq across the country, a fortnight after the company launched the model, with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). While deliveries of the 1.0-litre variant have begun, the 1.5-litre variants will be delivered from August 2021, details of which are available here.

    The new Skoda Kushaq is available in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style, across five colours such as Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange. To read more about the variant-wise features of the model, click here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2021 Skoda Kushaq features the signature butterfly grille with a chrome surround, LED headlamps, contrast coloured faux skid plates, fog lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, Skoda lettering on the tail-gate, and an integrated spoiler.

    Inside, the Skoda Kushaq comes equipped with a sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink, a two-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and wireless charging. The model receives safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill-hold control, rear-view camera, and multi-collision brake assist.

    The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two engine options including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants are also available with a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit, respectively. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our review here.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.51 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi e-tron warranty and service plans revealed ahead of 22 July launch
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.00 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.60 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.39 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe