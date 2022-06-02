CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-electric Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    13,822 Views
    All-electric Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh

    - Available with a choice of five colours and two variant options, GT Line (RWD) and GT Line (AWD)

    - Limited to 100 units this year

    Post much wait, Kia India has launched the EV6 at a starting price of Rs 59.95 (ex-showroom). The new model is available in two variant options, GT Line (RWD) and GT Line (AWD). Kia EV6 has been introduced in the country as a CBU, and the first batch is limited to 100 units. The vehicle is available in five colour options: Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

    Kia EV6 Front View

    Mechanically, the Kia EV6 is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack. The RWD version produces 223bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD version produces 320.5bhp and 605Nm of torque. Both the variants get an automatic transmission. The entry-level model can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds, while the top-spec version does the same in just 5.2 seconds. The vehicle offers three drive modes such as Eco, Normal, and Sport, to suit individual driving needs.

    In terms of dimensions, the Kia EV6 measures 4,695mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,550mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,900mm. Bookings for the all-electric EV6 commenced last week against a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. To begin with, the EV6 can be booked via 15 dealerships across 12 cities in the country. To read about the Kia EV6 in detail, click here. We have also driven the new Kia EV6 AWD and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Variant-wise ex-showroom, India prices for the Kia EV6 are as follows –

    GT Line RWD – Rs 59.95 lakh 

    GT Line AWD – Rs 64.95 lakh 

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai India logs cumulative 51,263 unit sales in May 2022
     Next 
    Kia India records a sale of 18,718 units in May 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia EV6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 63.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 74.19 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 63.40 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 66.06 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 63.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 67.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-electric Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh