All-electric Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh

- Available with a choice of five colours and two variant options, GT Line (RWD) and GT Line (AWD)

- Limited to 100 units this year

Post much wait, Kia India has launched the EV6 at a starting price of Rs 59.95 (ex-showroom). The new model is available in two variant options, GT Line (RWD) and GT Line (AWD). Kia EV6 has been introduced in the country as a CBU, and the first batch is limited to 100 units. The vehicle is available in five colour options: Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

Mechanically, the Kia EV6 is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack. The RWD version produces 223bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD version produces 320.5bhp and 605Nm of torque. Both the variants get an automatic transmission. The entry-level model can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds, while the top-spec version does the same in just 5.2 seconds. The vehicle offers three drive modes such as Eco, Normal, and Sport, to suit individual driving needs.

In terms of dimensions, the Kia EV6 measures 4,695mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,550mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,900mm. Bookings for the all-electric EV6 commenced last week against a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. To begin with, the EV6 can be booked via 15 dealerships across 12 cities in the country. To read about the Kia EV6 in detail, click here. We have also driven the new Kia EV6 AWD and you can read our first-drive review here.

Variant-wise ex-showroom, India prices for the Kia EV6 are as follows –

GT Line RWD – Rs 59.95 lakh

GT Line AWD – Rs 64.95 lakh