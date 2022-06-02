Hyundai India logs cumulative 51,263 unit sales in May 2022

- Hyundai’s manufacturing plant was closed for six days last month for bi-annual maintenance

- New Hyundai Venue and Tucson to be launched in the coming months

Hyundai India has reported cumulative sales of 51,263 units in May 2022. Out of the total vehicles sold, 42,293 cars were sold in the domestic market whereas 8,970 were dispatched to the global markets. On a yearly scale, the domestic sales grew by over 69 per cent while exports rose by 57.3 per cent.

However, on the monthly comparison, the domestic sales slumped from 44,001 units in April 2022 to 42,293 units in May 2022. Similarly, the export figures witnessed a decline of 26 per cent as compared to April 2022 when Hyundai dispatched 12,200 vehicles.

The company also stated that its manufacturing facility in Chennai was shut down for bi-annual maintenance last month from 16 May to 21 May. This too has affected the production in the previous month, resulting in a dip in sales.

In other news, Hyundai India will be launching the Venue facelift this month on 16 June. The refreshed compact SUV will receive updated exterior styling, a slightly updated cabin, and a longer feature list over the outgoing model. To know more about the Hyundai Venue facelift, click here.

Following the launch of the new Venue, the Korean carmaker will introduce the new generation model of its flagship SUV, the Tucson. Spotted on numerous occasions, the new Tucson will boast the brand’s ‘Sensuous Styling’ design philosophy and will get a revamped cabin. The new Hyundai Tucson will go on sale in the second half of 2022 and you can read more about it here.