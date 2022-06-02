CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai India logs cumulative 51,263 unit sales in May 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    282 Views
    Hyundai India logs cumulative 51,263 unit sales in May 2022

    - Hyundai’s manufacturing plant was closed for six days last month for bi-annual maintenance

    - New Hyundai Venue and Tucson to be launched in the coming months

    Hyundai India has reported cumulative sales of 51,263 units in May 2022. Out of the total vehicles sold, 42,293 cars were sold in the domestic market whereas 8,970 were dispatched to the global markets. On a yearly scale, the domestic sales grew by over 69 per cent while exports rose by 57.3 per cent. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    However, on the monthly comparison, the domestic sales slumped from 44,001 units in April 2022 to 42,293 units in May 2022. Similarly, the export figures witnessed a decline of 26 per cent as compared to April 2022 when Hyundai dispatched 12,200 vehicles. 

    The company also stated that its manufacturing facility in Chennai was shut down for bi-annual maintenance last month from 16 May to 21 May. This too has affected the production in the previous month, resulting in a dip in sales. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Hyundai India will be launching the Venue facelift this month on 16 June. The refreshed compact SUV will receive updated exterior styling, a slightly updated cabin, and a longer feature list over the outgoing model. To know more about the Hyundai Venue facelift, click here.

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    Following the launch of the new Venue, the Korean carmaker will introduce the new generation model of its flagship SUV, the Tucson. Spotted on numerous occasions, the new Tucson will boast the brand’s ‘Sensuous Styling’ design philosophy and will get a revamped cabin. The new Hyundai Tucson will go on sale in the second half of 2022 and you can read more about it here.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 10,216 units in May 2022
     Next 
    All-electric Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6579 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6579 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai India logs cumulative 51,263 unit sales in May 2022