Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 10,216 units in May 2022

- Toyota sells seven models in India

- The company is working on the new Innova for the local market

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) announced that the company sold a total of 10,216 units in May 2022. The company had sold 707 units in May 2021, as a result of the impact brought in by the second wave of the pandemic. Moreover, cumulative wholesales from January to May this year have registered a growth of 16 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

Toyota currently sells seven models in India including the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Hilux, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, and the Vellfire. The brand is currently testing the new Innova, and to read more about this upcoming model, click here.

Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Demand continues to peak as we have very encouraging booking orders and inquiries for all our models. The cool new Glanza has received an overwhelming response from our customers as it is their trust and faith in the brand that helps us perform better. Segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner continue to perform well and generate healthy booking orders. The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire, continue to garner strong demand and our focus going forward would be to meet the immediate needs of our customers”.