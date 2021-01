All About Cars: Upcoming SUVs in 2021 - Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Tata Safari, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Creta 7-Seater

Welcome to Part 1 of a special episode of All About Cars with CarWale. Vikrant Singh is back! Along with Abhishek Nigam, of course, and they talk about the expected launches of 2021. In this episode, we concentrate on the upcoming SUVs of the year with many exciting models to look forward to. This includes launches from Maruti Suzuki, Skoda, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Tata, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jeep and even Hyundai.

SUVs discussed in this video

1) All-New Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Launch: Around Diwali 2021, Estimated Price: Around Rs 10 Lakh, ex-showroom, Click here for more details

2) All-New Skoda Kushaq - Launch: Around March 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 16 Lakh, Click here for more details

3) All-New Volkswagen Taigun - Launch: Around June 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 16 Lakh, Click here for more details

4) 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan - Launch: Around June 2021, Estimated Price: From Rs 30 Lakh, Click here for more details

5) Skoda Kodiaq Petrol - Launch: Around March 2021, Estimated Price: From Rs 30 lakh, Click here for more details

6) All-New Mahindra XUV500 - Launch: Around April 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 13 Lakh to 19 Lakh, Click here for more details

7) All-New Mahindra Scorpio - Launch: Around June 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 12 Lakh to Rs 17 Lakh, Click here for more details

8) All-New Tata Safari - Launch: February 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 18 Lakh to Rs 23 Lakh, Click here for more details

9) Jeep Compass Facelift - Launch: 27 January 2021, Estimated Price: From Rs 17 Lakh, Click here for more details

10) All-New Mercedes-Benz GLA - Launch: Around April 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 40 Lakh on-road, Click here for more details

11) All-New Renault Kiger - Launch: February 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 6 Lakh to Rs 9 Lakh, Click here for more details

12) All-New Citroen C5 Aircross - Launch: Around March 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 25 Lakh to Rs 32 Lakh, Click here for more details

13) All-New Isuzu MU-X - Launch: Around May 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 29 Lakh to Rs 32 Lakh, Click here for more details

14) All-New MG ZS Petrol - Launch: Around March 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 17 Lakh, Click here for more details

15) Audi Q7 Facelift - Launch: Around June 2021, Estimated Price: Upward of Rs 1 Crore, Click here for more details

16) All-New Audi Q3 - Launch: Around March 2021, Estimated Price: From Rs 33 Lakh, Click here for more details

17) All-New Tata HBX - Launch: April 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 5 Lakh to Rs 7 Lakh, Click here for more details

18) All-New Jeep Compass 7-Seater - Launch: Around June 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 26 Lakh to Rs 32 Lakh, Click here for more details

19) All-New Hyundai Creta 7-Seater - Launch: Around April 2021, Estimated Price: Rs 15 Lakh to Rs 18 Lakh, Click here for more details