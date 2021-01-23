New Mahindra Thar convertible hard-top variant in the works

- The 2021 Mahindra Thar is currently offered in fixed hard-top and convertible soft-top body-styles

- Thar convertible hard-top could arrive with new colour options

Mahindra launched the all-new Thar in India in October 2020, with introductory prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The model recently received a price hike along with other products in the Mahindra line-up, details of which are available here.

New spy images shared on the web reveal another test-mule of the second-gen Mahindra Thar, which was spotted with a convertible hard-top. The SUV is currently offered in two body styles that include a fixed hard-top and a convertible soft-top. The company is also likely to introduce new exterior colour options with the new variant, test-mules of which were spotted on public roads recently.

Save for the new body-style, we expect no changes to the Mahindra Thar convertible hard-top variant. Engine options will continue to include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine while transmission options will be limited to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

