    New Mahindra Thar convertible hard-top variant in the works

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2021 Mahindra Thar is currently offered in fixed hard-top and convertible soft-top body-styles

    - Thar convertible hard-top could arrive with new colour options

    Mahindra launched the all-new Thar in India in October 2020, with introductory prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The model recently received a price hike along with other products in the Mahindra line-up, details of which are available here.

    New spy images shared on the web reveal another test-mule of the second-gen Mahindra Thar, which was spotted with a convertible hard-top. The SUV is currently offered in two body styles that include a fixed hard-top and a convertible soft-top. The company is also likely to introduce new exterior colour options with the new variant, test-mules of which were spotted on public roads recently.

    Save for the new body-style, we expect no changes to the Mahindra Thar convertible hard-top variant. Engine options will continue to include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine while transmission options will be limited to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.75 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.06 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.26 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.36 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.41 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.39 Lakh
