2021 Toyota Fortuner - Top 5 exterior accessories

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner was recently launched with sharper looks, added features and an updated powertrain. Along with this upgrade, prospective buyers can now also opt for a wide range of accessories for their SUV. Here are the top five exterior accessories amongst the variety of after-market equipment offered.

1. Hood emblem

The Fortuner with its imposing stance and menacing look is a source of pride for its owners. And the ones who would want to exhibit this more will surely go for this not-so-subtle, in-your-face hood emblem.

2. Side visors

Amongst the myriad of personalisation options, the SUV also gets special side visors to protect the rain water from seeping in, whilst also adding to the appeal. These are available with or without the chrome accents.

3. Side Cladding

On to the sides, one can also opt for a nice thick cladding to protect the paint from unwanted scratches, and direct contact from anything capable of brushing by and causing potential damage.

4. Rear Under Run

Similarly, Toyota is also offering an optional rear under run to save the bumper. It's aesthetically designed and looks good as a part of the car and not an afterthought.

5. Chrome embellishments

We Indians love chrome and our demand for it never seems to cease. As a result, the carmaker is offering plenty of chrome embellishments. These include the shiny bits for the headlamp in the form of a chrome garnish and even for the rear registration plate.