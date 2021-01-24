2021 Toyota Fortuner - Top 4 interior accessories

The latest iteration of the Toyota Fortuner brings in sharper looks, new equipment, updated engines, and many personalisation options. We showed you the top exterior accessories, and now here are the top four of them that can be retro-fitted inside the SUV's cabin.

1. TPMS

The demand for tyre-pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) has soared and even manufacturers have started to give in to this demand. Though Toyota couldn't make this a standard fitment, it's offering this as an after-market accessory.

2. Wireless charger

Everyone is looking for an added convenience and amongst many updates, most smartphones support wireless charging nowadays. A Fortuner owner can also get this wireless charger to fulfil the phone's charging needs on the go.

3. Welcome Door lamp

The SUV's cabin is tweaked with some updates and one can still have this optional welcome door lamp installed. It adds to the ambience and gives a delightful touch.

4. 3D Floor mats

Then, the other practical yet tastefully designed accessories include 3D floor mats. These are available in rubber and fabric material, which Fortuner owners can opt for according to their choice and need.

All of these accessories can be fitted at any authorised Toyota dealership, where information on pricing and availability can also be confirmed.