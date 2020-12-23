Mahindra Thar spotted in new exterior colour shades

- The new Thar could be offered in new exterior white and silver palette

- Waiting period on the Thar is currently over six months

The all-new Thar has already drawn accolades from the Indian customers since its launch in October this year. Now, Mahindra might be planning to rejig the variants of the new Thar and also introduce new colours for the SUV. The spy shots doing rounds of the internet reveal the Thar in new exterior colour shades of white and silver. To read more about the variants of the new Mahindra Thar, read here.

Launched nearly after a decade of the first-generation model, the 2020 Thar looks rugged and has a more practical cabin and seating layout. Currently, the waiting period for the SUV is over six months and the Indian auto manufacturer plans to ramp up the production from January 2021 to bring down the delay. Mahindra has also begun the deliveries with over 2,500 units steering away to its respective customers. To know more on the car’s waiting period, tap here.

For now, the six colour options include - Rocky Beige, Napoli Black, Mystic Copper, Aquamarine, Red Rage and Galaxy Grey. The Thar is offered in AX and LX series with soft top and hard top options. Powertrain options include a new 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both the setups are available in manual and automatic transmissions. We have driven the Thar in both the guises and to read our first-drive review of the petrol automatic, click here and watch the video of the detailed review of the diesel manual variant below. Those planning to buy the Thar or any Mahindra car can do so before the end of the month as the prices of all the Mahindra cars are slated to increase from January 2021. There are several discount offers announced by the brand on all the models and you can get all the details about it here.

Image Source: Ragav Krishna R