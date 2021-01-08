CarWale
    Mahindra announces new prices effective from 8 January

    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra announces new prices effective from 8 January

    - Thar to attract new prices for bookings made from 1 December 2020

    - Prices raised across entire commercial and passenger range      

    Mahindra and Mahindra have announced the quantum of the price increase which will be applicable across all its commercial and passenger vehicles. The price rise will be by 1.9 per cent resulting in rs 4,500 to Rs 40,000 depending upon the model and variant. The new price will come into force from 8 January 2021.

    The recently launched Mahindra Thar also falls under the ambit of the revised price list. The new prices will apply to all bookings made between 1 December 2020 and 7 January 2021. For bookings made from 8 January, the prices levied will be those as on the date of the delivery of the vehicle.  The company also recently announced that it received 6,500 bookings for the Thar in December 2020 out of which 50 per cent of customers have opted for an automatic transmission. 

    According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “The price increase was necessitated due to unprecedented increase in commodity prices and various other input costs over the past many months. We have made all efforts to reduce our costs and deferred price increase for a significant duration, but due to the quantum of input cost increase, consequently we are taking this price increase effective January 8, 2021.”

