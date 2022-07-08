50 units of Jeep Meridian delivered in a single day

- Jeep Meridian was launched in May

- Customers can choose from five colours across two variants

Jeep India launched the Meridian seven-seat SUV in the country back in May, with prices starting at Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has now commenced deliveries of the model in full swing.

As seen in the images here, a Jeep dealer conducted a mega delivery where they handed over 50 units of the Meridian to their owners. We drove the Meridian back in May and our review is live.

Powering the Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a six-speed manual unit and a nine-speed automatic unit, with a 4x4 system available only on the latter.

Feature highlights of the Jeep Meridian full-size SUV include LED headlamps, the signature seven-slot grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone roof rails, contrast black-coloured ORVMs and roof, wraparound LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, multi-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The model is available in two variants across five colours.