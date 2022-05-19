CarWale
    New Jeep Meridian launched in India; prices start at Rs 29.90 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Jeep Meridian launched in India; prices start at Rs 29.90 lakh

    - The Jeep Meridian was revealed in India earlier this year

    - Bookings for the model began earlier this month

    The new Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including Limited and Limited (O). Production of the Meridian commenced in May, details of which are available here.

    Jeep Meridian Front View

    Design highlights of the Jeep Meridian include the signature seven box grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a chrome insert for the front bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone roof rails, sleek, wraparound LED tail lights, rear silver skid plate, contrast black roof and ORVMs, and chrome inserts for the rear bumper.

    Jeep Meridian Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2022 Jeep Meridian gets features in the form of a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, and electric tumble function for the second-row seats.

    Jeep Meridian Dashboard

    Under the hood, the sole powertrain on the Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a nine-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 unit is offered exclusively with the latter. We have driven the Meridian and to read our review, click here.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Meridian Limited MT FWD: Rs 29.90 lakh

    Meridian Limited (O) MT FWD: Rs 32.40 lakh

    Meridian Limited AT FWD: Rs 31.80 lakh

    Meridian Limited (O) AT FWD: Rs 34.30 lakh

    Meridian Limited (O) AT AWD: Rs 36.95 lakh

    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    ₹ 29.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
