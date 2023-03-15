2023 Toyota Innova Crysta base variant reaches local dealers

- The new Innova Crysta will get a revised fascia

- To be offered only with a manual transmission

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to be launched in India soon, and ahead of its official price announcement, the base variant of the MPV has now arrived at select dealerships in the country.

As seen in the images here, the exteriors of the new Innova Crysta get halogen headlamps, fog lights, an all-black grille, a new front bumper, steel wheels with wheel covers, wraparound halogen tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a black insert between the tail lights, rear wiper and washer, and body-coloured door handles.

Inside, the model comes equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel, fabric upholstery, power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a digital MID, drive modes, tilt and telescopically adjustable steering, and adjustable headrests for all three rows. That said, it misses out on a touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted controls.

Propelling the updated Toyota Innova Crysta will be a 2.4-litre diesel engine that generates an output of 148bhp and 343Nm of torque, sending power to the wheels only via a five-speed manual transmission. Bookings of the 2023 Innova Crysta are currently underway.

