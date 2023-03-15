MG Hector waiting period in India reduced to 2 months

- MG Hector Plus has a waiting period of up to 12 weeks

- Prices hiked by up to Rs. 36,000

MG Motor India launched the new Hector in January this year. If you are planning on buying the SUV, the automaker has reduced the waiting period for it significantly. Customers willing to book the Hector will have to wait for about two months for their vehicle now. Read on to know the exact waiting period.

What is the waiting period for MG Hector?

While most variants of the MG Hector have a waiting period of up to two months, customers willing to buy the Smart EX trim will have to wait longer. The Smart EX currently has a pan-India waiting of up to four months whereas the top-spec Savvy Pro has the shortest wait duration of just one month.

MG Hector variants

With the 2023 update, the MG Hector gets two new variants and is now available in a total of six variants, namely, Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The ADAS features are limited to the top, Savvy Pro variant.

Have the prices of MG Hector increased?

Last month, MG India announced that it will levy a price hike across its models from 1 March, 2023. In line with it, select variants of the SUV are now costlier by Rs. 36,000.