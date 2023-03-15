CarWale
    AD

    MG Hector waiting period in India reduced to 2 months

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    321 Views
    MG Hector waiting period in India reduced to 2 months

    - MG Hector Plus has a waiting period of up to 12 weeks

    - Prices hiked by up to Rs. 36,000

    MG Motor India launched the new Hector in January this year. If you are planning on buying the SUV, the automaker has reduced the waiting period for it significantly. Customers willing to book the Hector will have to wait for about two months for their vehicle now. Read on to know the exact waiting period. 

    What is the waiting period for MG Hector?

    MG Hector Dashboard

    While most variants of the MG Hector have a waiting period of up to two months, customers willing to buy the Smart EX trim will have to wait longer. The Smart EX currently has a pan-India waiting of up to four months whereas the top-spec Savvy Pro has the shortest wait duration of just one month. 

    MG Hector variants

    With the 2023 update, the MG Hector gets two new variants and is now available in a total of six variants, namely, Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The ADAS features are limited to the top, Savvy Pro variant. 

    Have the prices of MG Hector increased?

    Last month, MG India announced that it will levy a price hike across its models from 1 March, 2023. In line with it, select variants of the SUV are now costlier by Rs. 36,000.

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Toyota Innova Crysta base variant reaches local dealers

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15481 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15481 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.17 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.25 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.88 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.13 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.23 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15481 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15481 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Hector waiting period in India reduced to 2 months