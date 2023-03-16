CarWale
    Kia EV9 officially breaks cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Kia EV9 officially breaks cover

    - Will premiere globally on 28 March

    - The Kia EV9 is a three-row, flagship electric SUV

    After being spied a few days ago, Kia has officially taken the wraps off the all-new EV9. To be their flagship, three-row electric SUV, the EV9 will premiere globally on 28 March, 2023. The production-ready interior of the EV9 was also showcased for the first time.

    Kia Right Side View

    Sharing its E-GMP underpinnings with the EV6, the EV9 follows a new design language called ‘opposites united’. It takes some of the cues from Kia’s flagship SUV – the Telluride – and has a similar boxy stance. The EV9 features an upright nose, flat roofline, floating D-pillar, and body cladding. The new fascia incorporates a ‘digital tiger face’ with a unique grille and headlamp signature. 

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    Similarly, the rear gets sleek vertical LED tail lamp strips. Even the alloy wheel design is unique andstands out with its ‘+’ styling. There are also flush door handles on the side, along with sharp character lines over the wheel arches. The EV9 design will surely inspire future electric cars from Kia. 

    Kia Dashboard

    On the inside, the EV9’s dashboard gets a rather conventional setup. The usual flat-screen incorporates the infotainment system, with an instrument cluster stacked up on the dash. The floating centre console jutting out of the seat isn’t connected to the dashboard and has a minimalistic layout with little to no physical buttons. There are captain seats in the middle row, and all three rows fold flat to liberate large cargo space. 

    The powertrain specifications aren’t out yet. More details are expected when the EV9 premieres later this month. It is expected to arrive in India as well.

