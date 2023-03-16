2023 Hyundai i20 features rejigged

- Automatic climate control removed from the Sportz MT variant

- Magna variant doesn’t get any revision in features

Hyundai recently launched the 2023 i20 with BS6 Phase 2-compliant powertrains and updated features. The premium hatchback now ranges from Rs. 7.19 lakh to Rs. 11.83 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

The i20 is available in four variant options including Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). Talking about the features revision, the base variant Magna doesn’t get any changes in terms of features. For the Sportz variant, the cruise control is now available with it while the automatic climate control has been removed from the manual tranmission guise. Then for the Asta trim, the brand has removed features like ESC, HAC, black painted ORVM, black with red inserts interior theme, fabric upholstery with red stitching, and metal pedals.

That said, the carmaker has discontinued the 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT variants from the i20’s line-up.