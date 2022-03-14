2022 Toyota Glanza to be launched in India tomorrow

- The updated Toyota Glanza is expected to get a revised exterior design, new features, and a new engine

- The fuel efficiency details of the new Glanza were recently revealed

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is all set to launch the 2022 Glanza in India tomorrow. The model is essentially a badge-engineered version of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno, based on a JV between both the brands that was formed a few years ago.

Coming to the model, the new Toyota Glanza will feature a heavily updated exterior design including a new single slat grille, new LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, a new bumper with fog lights and a black insert, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and split LED tail lights. Also on offer is a new rear bumper with reflectors and a number plate recess.

Inside, the 2022 Toyota Glanza will come equipped with a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a reworked instrument console, rear AC vents, and six airbags.

Under the hood, the upcoming Toyota Glanza is expected to be powered by a new 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were recently revealed, details of which can be read here. Once launched, the new Glanza will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the Volkswagen Polo.