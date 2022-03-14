CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Toyota Glanza to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    781 Views
    2022 Toyota Glanza to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The updated Toyota Glanza is expected to get a revised exterior design, new features, and a new engine

    - The fuel efficiency details of the new Glanza were recently revealed

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is all set to launch the 2022 Glanza in India tomorrow. The model is essentially a badge-engineered version of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno, based on a JV between both the brands that was formed a few years ago.

    Coming to the model, the new Toyota Glanza will feature a heavily updated exterior design including a new single slat grille, new LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, a new bumper with fog lights and a black insert, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and split LED tail lights. Also on offer is a new rear bumper with reflectors and a number plate recess.

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the 2022 Toyota Glanza will come equipped with a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a reworked instrument console, rear AC vents, and six airbags.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Toyota Glanza is expected to be powered by a new 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were recently revealed, details of which can be read here. Once launched, the new Glanza will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Image
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon EV prices hiked; new price list revealed
     Next 
    Renault-Nissan Alliance Chennai plant rolls out 3.5 millionth powertrain

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota Glanza Facelift Front View
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1585 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1585 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Toyota Glanza to be launched in India tomorrow