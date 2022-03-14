CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV prices hiked; new price list revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon EV prices hiked; new price list revealed

    - The price hike is valid for all variants of the Nexon EV

    - The carmaker has also increased prices for other select models

    Tata Motors has discreetly increased the prices of the Nexon EV by Rs 25,000. Not just the Nexon EV, but the company has also hiked the prices of other select models and variants in its product range.

    A uniform price hike of Rs 25,000 is applicable across the variant line-up of the Tata Nexon EV. The model is currently offered in five variants including XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, XZ+ Dark edition, and XZ+ Lux Dark edition. The carmaker is currently working on an update of the Nexon EV, details of which are available here.

    Tata Nexon EV Left Front Three Quarter

    Propelling the Tata Nexon EV is a 30.2kWh battery pack that produces a maximum power output of 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. The model is offered in three colours that include Teal Blue, Glacier White, and Midnight black, apart from the Dark edition version. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can read our review here.

    The following are the new variant-wise prices of the Nexon EV (ex-showroom):

    Nexon EV XM: Rs 14.54 lakh

    Nexon EV XZ+: Rs 15.95 lakh

    Nexon EV XZ+ Lux: Rs 16.95 lakh

    Nexon EV XZ+ Dark edition: Rs 16.29 lakh

    Nexon EV XZ+ Lux Dark edition: Rs 17.15 lakh

