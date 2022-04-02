CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Toyota Glanza launched – Old vs New

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    248 Views
    2022 Toyota Glanza launched – Old vs New

    Back in 2019, Toyota marked its entry into the premium hatchback segment with the Glanza hatchback. The vehicle was the first product to be introduced in the country under Suzuki and Toyota’s mutual agreement to share technology and other vehicles. The Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Nearly three years later, Toyota has now introduced the Glanza facelift in the country with a significant set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

    Here’s a picture gallery that highlights the key feature differences between the new and the old Toyota Glanza –

    Toyota Glanza Right Front Three Quarter

    The predecessor was available in two variants – G and V. These two variants were based on the top two variants of the Baleno – Zeta and Alpha.

    Toyota Glanza Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2022 Toyota Glanza has been introduced in four variant options – E, S, G, and V. Depending on the variant, the hatchback offers segment-first features. 

    Toyota Glanza Grille

    The 2019 Glanza shared most of the styling elements with the outgoing model of the Baleno. However, to distinguish it from the Baleno, the Glanza featured a Toyota two-slat chrome grille, projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

    Toyota Glanza Grille

    The fascia in the new model features a new sleek chrome line on the grille along with a large Toyota badge in the centre. It features carbon fibre elements on the bumper along with circular fog lamps and chrome surrounds. The LED headlamps feature a single strip of DRLs. 

    Toyota Glanza Right Side View

    As for the sides, the 2019 Glanza received most of the styling elements from the Baleno. For a unique appeal, the Glanza received a fresh set of alloy wheels. 

    Toyota Glanza Left Side View

    On the other hand, the 2022 Glanza has retained most of the styling elements from the outgoing model. For freshness, the vehicle now gets redesigned alloy wheels, and more chrome elements on the window line. 

    Toyota Glanza Rear View

    The rear section in the older model featured modest styling elements in the form of traditional tail lamps and a regular body-coloured bumper and spoiler.

    Toyota Glanza Rear View

    The 2022 model takes the next step with C-shaped split taillamps, a thick chrome strip on the boot lid below the wiper, and a tweaked bumper with reflectors on both ends. 

    Toyota Glanza Dashboard

    Back in 2019, the Glanza was the first Toyota model to receive a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle offered a minimalistic dashboard layout in all-black. 

    Toyota Glanza Dashboard

    The 2022 model sees significant changes in the form of a dual-tone black and white theme with a gloss black insert in the centre console. The vehicle has been upgraded with a nine-inch floating touchscreen system featuring Smart Playcast with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle also sports a flat-bottom steering wheel. 

    Toyota Glanza Rear Seats

    The outgoing model featured a black and blue theme on the seats and offered most of the basic set of features in its segment like keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, and more. 

    Toyota Glanza Head-Up Display (HUD)

    On the other hand, the 2022 model is rich in features and now offers an electric IRVM, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, automatic climate control, and more. 

    Toyota Glanza Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the older Glanza was offered in two 1.2-litre petrol engine options. The K12B unit with a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic option produced 83bhp, while the K12C DualJet motor with a six-speed manual transmission version produced 89bhp. 

    Toyota Glanza Engine Shot

    The new Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series engine from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine gets the idle start-stop technology that helps in delivering superior fuel efficiency figures. The Glanza is available in both five-speed manual and AMT options.

    Location courtesy (2022 Glanza) - Madhuban Toyota

    Photos by (2022 Glanza) - Kaustubh Gandhi

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai logs 55,287 cumulative sales in March 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Glanza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1639 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Glanza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1639 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Toyota Glanza launched – Old vs New