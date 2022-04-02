2022 Toyota Glanza launched – Old vs New

Back in 2019, Toyota marked its entry into the premium hatchback segment with the Glanza hatchback. The vehicle was the first product to be introduced in the country under Suzuki and Toyota’s mutual agreement to share technology and other vehicles. The Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Nearly three years later, Toyota has now introduced the Glanza facelift in the country with a significant set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Here’s a picture gallery that highlights the key feature differences between the new and the old Toyota Glanza –

The predecessor was available in two variants – G and V. These two variants were based on the top two variants of the Baleno – Zeta and Alpha.

The 2022 Toyota Glanza has been introduced in four variant options – E, S, G, and V. Depending on the variant, the hatchback offers segment-first features.

The 2019 Glanza shared most of the styling elements with the outgoing model of the Baleno. However, to distinguish it from the Baleno, the Glanza featured a Toyota two-slat chrome grille, projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

The fascia in the new model features a new sleek chrome line on the grille along with a large Toyota badge in the centre. It features carbon fibre elements on the bumper along with circular fog lamps and chrome surrounds. The LED headlamps feature a single strip of DRLs.

As for the sides, the 2019 Glanza received most of the styling elements from the Baleno. For a unique appeal, the Glanza received a fresh set of alloy wheels.

On the other hand, the 2022 Glanza has retained most of the styling elements from the outgoing model. For freshness, the vehicle now gets redesigned alloy wheels, and more chrome elements on the window line.

The rear section in the older model featured modest styling elements in the form of traditional tail lamps and a regular body-coloured bumper and spoiler.

The 2022 model takes the next step with C-shaped split taillamps, a thick chrome strip on the boot lid below the wiper, and a tweaked bumper with reflectors on both ends.

Back in 2019, the Glanza was the first Toyota model to receive a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle offered a minimalistic dashboard layout in all-black.

The 2022 model sees significant changes in the form of a dual-tone black and white theme with a gloss black insert in the centre console. The vehicle has been upgraded with a nine-inch floating touchscreen system featuring Smart Playcast with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle also sports a flat-bottom steering wheel.

The outgoing model featured a black and blue theme on the seats and offered most of the basic set of features in its segment like keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, and more.

On the other hand, the 2022 model is rich in features and now offers an electric IRVM, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, automatic climate control, and more.

Mechanically, the older Glanza was offered in two 1.2-litre petrol engine options. The K12B unit with a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic option produced 83bhp, while the K12C DualJet motor with a six-speed manual transmission version produced 89bhp.

The new Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series engine from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine gets the idle start-stop technology that helps in delivering superior fuel efficiency figures. The Glanza is available in both five-speed manual and AMT options.

Location courtesy (2022 Glanza) - Madhuban Toyota

Photos by (2022 Glanza) - Kaustubh Gandhi