    Hyundai logs 55,287 cumulative sales in March 2022

    Jay Shah

    - Exports rise by over 17 per cent M-o-M

    - Hyundai India observes growth in total sales by six per cent in FY2021-22

    Hyundai India has registered a cumulative sale of 55,287 units in March 2022. The carmaker retailed 44,600 vehicles in the domestic markets while 10,687 vehicles were dispatched to the international markets. Coming to the FY2021-22, Hyundai India posted a growth of 6.1 per cent with 6,10,760 cars sold in the financial year. 

    As compared to the business done in the previous months, Hyundai India is witnessing a steady growth in the total sales. Besides this, last month, the company revised the colour scheme of the i20 N Line. The sporty version of the hatchback is now available in four mono-tone and three dual-tone exterior shades, details of which can be known here.

    While Hyundai India has been relatively mute since the onset of 2022, the Korean carmaker is expected to bring in atleast three SUVs this year. The Hyundai Tucson facelift and the Venue facelift have already been spotted testing on public roads. Besides this, the automaker could also introduce the Creta facelift sometime this year. 

