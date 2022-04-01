CarWale
    Mahindra utility vehicles register 65 per cent growth in sales in March 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    226 Views
    Mahindra utility vehicles register 65 per cent growth in sales in March 2022

    - Utility vehicle sales grow by 44 per cent in the financial year 2022 (FY’22) 

    - Utility vehicle sales grow by 65 per cent in March 2022

    Mahindra’s utility vehicles have registered a strong growth of 65 per cent with 27,380-unit sales last month as compared to 16,643-unit sales in March 2021. In the same period, the company exported Moreover, in terms of annual sales Mahindra sold 2,23,682 units in the country in FY’22 as compared to 1,55,530-unit sales in FY’21, thereby registering a growth 44 per cent. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory in March 2022 with overall sales of 54643 vehicles, a growth of 35 per cent. Demand continues to be strong, even as we remain watchful of the global supply chain and take appropriate action, as required. We are delighted with the success of XUV700, as it continues its winning streak, becoming the most awarded ‘Car of the Year’ in 2022. Cumulatively, XUV700 has won more than 30 awards across categories including the coveted Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY 2022).”

