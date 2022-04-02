CarWale
    2022 MG ZS EV Driven: Now in Pictures

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    2022 MG ZS EV Driven: Now in Pictures

    MG has updated the ZS EV with a mid-life update. This is not just a nip-and-tuck refreshment for the electric crossover but a proper revamp with reworked interior and exterior along with an increase in the battery pack capacity and a bump in power output. We have driven it and you can read our first-drive review by clicking here. Let us take a closer look at the 2022 MG ZS EV through pictures.

    MG ZS EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Compared to the outgoing plain-Jane looking ZS EV, the new one gets modern changes inspired by the Astor. There’s a seamless grille upfront though, announcing its electric nature. Otherwise, the LED headlamps and taillamps are scrounged directly from the Astor.

    MG ZS EV Left Side View

    We like the design of the bumpers with a sleek chrome strip integrated into the blacked-out diffusers. Even the 17-inch aero wheels go well with the design. There are four colour options with the new ZS EV – red, silver, black and white. 

    MG ZS EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the inside, the changes include a newer, larger touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital driver’s display. The MID gives out vital information like battery charge, regen-setting, range, trip and other unimportant details like ampere and voltage.

    MG ZS EV Dashboard

    There are no major changes inside the cabin otherwise. So you get a spacious and practical cabin that’s decent in terms of built quality and ambience. The circular dial for the drive selector is carried over from the older ZS EV. 

    MG ZS EV Gear Selector Dial

    Like before, the seats are large, comfortable and offer a good amount of cushioning in all the right places. Even visibility all around is good with an ample amount of headroom. But leather upholstery in summer without ventilated seats is an invitation for sweat-designed shirts.

    MG ZS EV Bootspace

    There’s ample room for rear passengers but the available under-thigh support could have been better still. Lastly, the boot is large, usable, and pretty straightforward. Even the seats get a 60:40 split for added practicality.

    MG ZS EV Sunroof/Moonroof

    You also get a panoramic sunroof adding a sense of premiumness and space. In terms of features, the Exclusive trim we drove came with a lot of bells and whistles. This includes LED lights, a 360-degree camera, an auto AC with rear vents, an inbuilt PM 2.5 air purifier, and rain-sensing wipers.

    MG ZS EV Instrument Cluster

    In terms of safety, there are six airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist, hill start and descent control, TPMS, all-four disc brakes, and ISOFIX. Moreover, the i-Smart connected car tech that debuted with the previous ZS is carried over along with driver-assist hardware. 

    MG ZS EV Engine Shot

    More importantly, in the updated ZS EV, the 44.5kWh battery pack is replaced with a 50.3kWh which not only helps with the range but there’s also a considerable increase in the power sent out by the motors to the wheels. 

    MG ZS EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    The equivalent of 173bhp is now put down by the motors – up from 143bhp before. But the torque figures have come down – 280Nm compared to 350Nm previously. As for the range, MG claims 461 kilometres now on a full charge. There are three levels of regen-braking as well.

    MG ZS EV Front View

    Click here to read our detailed first-drive review. Or you can also watch the video below.

    MG ZS EV
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 25.88 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG ZS EV Gallery

