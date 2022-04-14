CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga details leaked ahead of launch

    Nikhil Puthran

    - To be powered by a 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology

    - The Suzuki Connect will offer over 40 connected car features

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga details have been leaked ahead of its launch in India soon. The upcoming Ertiga facelift will continue to be offered in four variant options - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The vehicle will get a new set of features and cosmetic upgrades. Additionally, the updated model will get the Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected car features. 

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga AC Controls

    The upcoming MPV will offer features such as automatic climate control, engine push start/stop with a smart key, and an instrument cluster with MID and coloured TFT. The vehicle’s dashboard will feature a sculpted design with a wooden finish. Additionally, the vehicle will get chrome detailing on the door pads, gear knob, steering wheel, AC control switches, and more. The Ertiga will sport a dual-tone interior theme. For convenience, the new model will get power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, control switches on the steering wheel, and an updated large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, the vehicle also offers a seat belt height adjuster and height-adjustable driver seat.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga Dashboard

    Mechanically, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be powered by a new 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology. This engine will be offered in both manual and six-speed automatic transmission options with paddle shifters. 

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga Engine Shot

    More details about the vehicle will be known post its official unveiling in India tomorrow.

    Photo Source - TBHP

