    India-bound BMW X7 updated with new face, upgraded cabin and iDrive 8

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    326 Views
    India-bound BMW X7 updated with new face, upgraded cabin and iDrive 8

    - Same design language to be seen on other models soon

    - Single panel screen on the dashboard

    It doesn’t seem like it, but the BMW X7 debuted almost four years back. The biggest offering from the Bavarian carmaker’s stable has now received a comprehensive update both inside and out which debuts the newest interface for the iDrive and a bold looking fascia that you either love or hate, but you definitely can’t ignore it. 

    BMW X7 Right Front Three Quarter

    When the X7 debuted in 2018, the talk of the town was its behemoth grille. Now, the newest design language from BMW goes a step forward and takes the attention away from the grille to the new headlamp design. Gone are the dual-barrel ‘angel eyes’ LED headlamps of the classic BMWs for this one has a split setup with a sleek unit atop along with an iX-style squared-off yet simple headlamp below it. In the sportier M versions, the lower section of the headlamp is blacked out for some ‘gangsta’ appeal. 

    BMW X7 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Even the grille get lighting elements like on the X6 and the upcoming i7, but that’s an optional extra. Depending on the version, the bumper design varies. At the back, there are no substantial changes apart from the new LED lighting signature for the tail lamps. There are new BMW Individual colour options added as a part of the update. 

    BMW X7 Dashboard

    Substantial changes on the inside come from an entirely revamped cabin. It’s probably the first time in a long time we are seeing drastic changes to the BMW’s dashboard layout. The curved display stacked on the dash is one single unit housing the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. It also debuts the OS8 for the iDrive system. This being a flagship, and a big one at that, there are a host of driver aids available as standard. 

    BMW X7 Right Front Three Quarter

    Engine options remain more or less unchanged with a new 48-volt mild-hybrid added to the pack. The range-topping M60i with twin-turbo V8 makes 523bhp and does 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds. The Alpina version does it in 4.0 seconds thanks to 630bhp peak power. An eight-speed automatic is the standard transmission along with the range. 

    Sale for the new and updated BMW X7 will commence in August 2022. India's debut is expected to happen sometime next year.

    BMW X7
    BMW X7
    ₹ 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW X7 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
