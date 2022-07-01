CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Brezza is available with AT and MT power

    -Prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh

    Engine specifications

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh. It is available in four trim levels along with six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. Powering the Brezza is Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp/138Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with paddles shifters.

    Efficiency figures

    At the launch, Maruti Suzuki also revealed the fuel efficiency figures for the updated Brezza. The LXi and VXi MT have an FE figure of 20.15kmpl while the ZXi and ZXi+ MT have a mileage of 19.89kmpl. On the two-pedal front, the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ AT have a figure of 19.80kmpl.

    Competition

    The Maruti Brezza is a rival for the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon. Our first drive review of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will go live on 6 July at 9am. 

