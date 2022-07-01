ChargeZone sets up EV fast charger at JW Marriott, Bangalore

EV Charging solution firm ChargeZone has installed an electric vehicle fast-charger at JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa in Bangalore. It has set up a 60kW DC charger with the CCS2 connector type that comes with dual charging guns. This charger can fast-charge two electric cars simultaneously and supports all on-sale EVs in India.

In April this year, the hospitality giant Marriott International and ChargeZone reached an agreement to install 100 electric vehicle fast-charging stations at the Marriott hotel properties across the country. Meanwhile, the firm has also installed a charging point at the Marriott Whitefield in Bangalore.

ChargeZone had installed the first charger out of those 100 at The Westin Powai in Mumbai. The hotel group will not only use the chargers for its EV fleet but will also allow the public to charge their electric cars.

In other news, ChargeZone recently joined hands with Surat Municipal Corporation to install 25 EV charging stations across Surat city. As a part of this partnership, the EV charging solution provider will put up 60kW DC CCS2 and 22kW AC Type-2 chargers at various locations in the city.