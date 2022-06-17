2022 Hyundai Venue launched – Old vs New

Post much wait, Hyundai has launched the 2022 Venue facelift in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The vehicle is available in six variant options, such as E, S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and S+. Changes in the new model are limited to cosmetic upgrades and new feature additions.

Read below to learn more about what’s changed in the Venue facelift –

Exterior

The large wide grille in the outgoing model has now been replaced with a squared dark chrome grille. Further, the silver insert around the fog lamps in the lower section of the bumper has now been deleted and the updated model features a wider black air dam which is flanked by a tweaked skid plate to give it a matured facia. Additionally, the LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and positioning lamps complement the bold character lines on the hood.

As for the rear, the updated model now gets connecting LED taillights and vertically placed reflectors on the dual-tone bumper, which gives it a wider look and taller stance, respectively. There is no change in dimensions for the new model. To further enhance the ownership experience, the new Venue offers a list of 47 accessories, across three accessory packs – the Basic pack, the Advance pack, and the Supreme pack.

Interior

The outgoing model received an all-black treatment, while the Venue facelift gets premium two-tone black and 'greige' seat upholstery. The analogue dials in the instrument cluster have now been replaced with a digital unit. Further, the 2022 Venue now offers several first-in-segment features such as a two-step rear reclining seat, four-way adjustable electric driver seat, Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, Type-C front and rear USB charger, multiple regional languages (10 regional + two international), over-the-air software update, and embedded voice commands. Additionally, the Venue facelift offers over 60 Bluelink features including over-the-air software updates.

Engine

The Hyundai Venue facelift continues to be offered with the existing two petrol and one diesel engine option from its predecessor. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre MPi engine option is available in E, S, S(O), and SX variants.

The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. This engine is available with six-speed iMT and seven-DCT options. The turbo engine option is available in S(O) iMT/DCT, and SX(O) iMT/DCT variant options.

On the other hand, the diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine which generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. This engine is limited to a six-speed manual transmission. The diesel version is available in S+, SX, and SX(O) variants.